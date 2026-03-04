Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ETB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $151,000.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of U.S. common stocks, focusing on large-capitalization companies with established dividend records. To enhance income and manage risk, ETB employs a covered call, or “buy-write,” strategy, writing call options on selected equity holdings to generate premium income.

Under its tax-managed approach, the fund aims to reduce the tax impact of distributions by employing option overlay techniques alongside traditional equity selection.

