Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NMCO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 11,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,007. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NMCO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax and, to the extent reasonably possible, exempt from or subject to limited United States state and local income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by primarily investing in a broad range of municipal securities, including investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt obligations issued by states, municipalities, public authorities and other political subdivisions across the United States.

NMCO’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit selection and active management strategies to target undervalued opportunities in both public and private municipal markets.

