abrdn (LON:ABDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.79%.

Here are the key takeaways from abrdn’s conference call:

Get abrdn alerts:

Delivered group adjusted operating profit of GBP 264 million in 2025 (up 4%) and reiterated 2026 targets of adjusted operating profit of at least GBP 300 million and net capital generation around GBP 300 million , with management targeting 5%–10% annual NCG growth thereafter.

in 2025 (up 4%) and reiterated 2026 targets of adjusted operating profit of at least and net capital generation around , with management targeting 5%–10% annual NCG growth thereafter. interactive investor (ii) was the standout performer — customers +14% to 0.5m, net inflows +28% to GBP 7.3bn , trading revenue +44%, and ii operating profit +34% to GBP 155 million — and is expected to remain the major profit driver even after simplified pricing changes.

was the standout performer — customers +14% to 0.5m, net inflows +28% to , trading revenue +44%, and ii operating profit +34% to — and is expected to remain the major profit driver even after simplified pricing changes. Adviser profitability was materially impacted by strategic repricing (revenue down ~14%) and remains in net outflow with adjusted operating profit down 32% to GBP 86 million , although net outflows improved ~44% year‑on‑year and management targets net positive flows in 2026 (with some targets deferred to 2027).

profitability was materially impacted by strategic repricing (revenue down ~14%) and remains in net outflow with adjusted operating profit down 32% to , although net outflows improved ~44% year‑on‑year and management targets net positive flows in 2026 (with some targets deferred to 2027). The transformation program has exceeded its target, delivering GBP 180 million of annualized savings (vs target GBP 150m) and expects about GBP 30 million of residual annualized benefit in 2026, helping reduce expenses and create capacity to invest in growth.

of annualized savings (vs target GBP 150m) and expects about of residual annualized benefit in 2026, helping reduce expenses and create capacity to invest in growth. Balance sheet and capital strengthened after moving to an internal capital assessment (regulatory requirement down 17%), CET coverage improved to 163%, dividend maintained at GBP 0.146/share, and management plans to reduce debt and optimize capital allocation going forward.

abrdn Stock Up 4.0%

ABDN stock traded up GBX 8 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 206.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,138,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,109,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.77. The firm has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.36. abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 120.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 229.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan bought 76,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £150,320.85. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on abrdn from GBX 220 to GBX 225 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 184 price target on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 220.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABDN

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.