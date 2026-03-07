Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 3120319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $324,074.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $477,375.32. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $351,450.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $561,224.74. The trade was a 38.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 77,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,536 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 75,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 6.9%

The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 138.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.61%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.