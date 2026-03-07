Contrasting AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCZ) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma -70.17% 0.99% 0.62% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AFC Gamma and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 1 3 0 0 1.75 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 119.47%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and AGNC Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $31.32 million 1.97 $16.78 million ($0.95) -2.76 AGNC Investment $1.80 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats AGNC Investment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

