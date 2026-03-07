Finance Corp International Sells 64,700 Shares of Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 64,700 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $623,061.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,456,590 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,961.70. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $433.00.

Shares of LSAK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lesaka Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSAK. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 9823 Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

