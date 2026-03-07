Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Major Shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn Sells 119,987 Shares

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 119,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $2,549,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BWIN traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,403. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.75 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,543,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,278,000 after buying an additional 2,439,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,851,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287,241 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,467,000 after acquiring an additional 659,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,618,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 472,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,936 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

