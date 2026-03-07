Insider Selling: Delek US (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 22,029 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Zohar sold 22,029 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $987,560.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,989 shares in the company, valued at $851,276.87. This represents a 53.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shlomo Zohar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Wednesday, March 4th, Shlomo Zohar sold 7,343 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $315,749.00.

Delek US Trading Down 5.4%

DK traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,773,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,296,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delek US by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delek US by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 425,896 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.