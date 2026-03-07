Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Finance Corp International Sells 19,760 Shares

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 19,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $182,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,606,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,082,452.24. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,520. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $391.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 9823 Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the second quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

