Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Carl Dambkowski Sells 5,500 Shares

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $390,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,906,469.38. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $361,845.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 18,700 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,455,608.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:APGE traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 607,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.39. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,048,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,333,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research set a $137.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

