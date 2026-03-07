Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.31. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 28,706 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc in September 1995.

