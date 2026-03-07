Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) & Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) Financial Contrast

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jeffs’ Brands and Bed Bath & Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bed Bath & Beyond 1 4 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

38.9% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Bed Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A Bed Bath & Beyond -8.10% -33.44% -14.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Bed Bath & Beyond”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands $13.69 million 0.20 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Bed Bath & Beyond $1.04 billion 0.33 -$84.62 million ($1.45) -3.43

Jeffs’ Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bed Bath & Beyond.

Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond beats Jeffs’ Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

