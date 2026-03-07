Critical Review: Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) versus MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI)

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MultiSensor AI and Hello Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiSensor AI 1 1 0 1 2.33 Hello Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

MultiSensor AI currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.67%. Hello Group has a consensus target price of $10.55, suggesting a potential upside of 71.27%. Given MultiSensor AI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MultiSensor AI is more favorable than Hello Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiSensor AI $7.40 million 2.14 -$21.50 million ($0.29) -1.03 Hello Group $1.45 billion 0.51 $142.42 million $0.83 7.42

This table compares MultiSensor AI and Hello Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than MultiSensor AI. MultiSensor AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hello Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MultiSensor AI and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiSensor AI -223.26% -114.91% -85.08% Hello Group 5.96% 10.07% 6.92%

Risk and Volatility

MultiSensor AI has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hello Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of MultiSensor AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MultiSensor AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hello Group beats MultiSensor AI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. It also provides on-prem and cloud-based software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs for its customers operating in the distribution and logistics, manufacturing, utility, and oil and gas sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

