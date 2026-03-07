Head-To-Head Analysis: Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) versus Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) and Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jack In The Box and Jollibee Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack In The Box 2 13 4 0 2.11 Jollibee Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00

Jack In The Box currently has a consensus price target of $23.72, indicating a potential upside of 63.71%. Given Jack In The Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jack In The Box is more favorable than Jollibee Foods.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack In The Box $1.47 billion 0.19 -$80.72 million ($6.15) -2.36 Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A $19.16 0.72

This table compares Jack In The Box and Jollibee Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jollibee Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jack In The Box. Jack In The Box is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jollibee Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jack In The Box and Jollibee Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack In The Box -8.69% -7.12% 2.76% Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Jack In The Box shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jollibee Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack In The Box shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jack In The Box beats Jollibee Foods on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India. It also offers property leasing, manufacturing, digital printing, advertising, financial accounting, human resources, and logistics services. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Pasig, the Philippines.

