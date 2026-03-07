Head-To-Head Analysis: Profusa (PFSA) and Its Rivals

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Profusa to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Profusa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Profusa Competitors -569.68% -122.96% -53.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profusa and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A -$8.71 million -0.01 Profusa Competitors $61.19 million -$32.64 million 5.16

Analyst Ratings

Profusa’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Profusa and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Profusa Competitors 79 82 161 7 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.05%. Given Profusa’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profusa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Profusa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Profusa has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa’s rivals have a beta of 1.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profusa rivals beat Profusa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Profusa

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

