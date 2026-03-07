3D Signatures (CVE:DXD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of 3D Signatures Inc (CVE:DXD – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. 3D Signatures shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

3D Signatures Trading Up ∞

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About 3D Signatures

3D Signatures Inc, a personalized medicine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of predictive technological products. Its proprietary software platform predicts the course of certain diseases and personalizes the treatment for individual patients. The company's TeloView software platform measures the stage of the disease, rate of progression of the disease, how different diseases will respond to various therapies, and drug efficacy and toxicity. It is developing five diagnostic and prognostic products for cancers and neurological disorders, including Hodgkin's lymphoma, prostate cancer, multiple myeloma, lung cancer, and Alzheimer's diseases.

