Insider Selling: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) EVP Sells $13,300.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $13,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,468. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $13,095.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $11,747.50.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,943. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $255.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.64 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 461.30% and a net margin of 17.41%. Research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 92.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 245.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

