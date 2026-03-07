Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.53 and traded as high as GBX 147.20. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 147.20, with a volume of 2,010,404 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £357.53 million, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.06.

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

