Finance Corp International Sells 26,731 Shares of Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 26,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,746.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,329,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,200,697.27. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $433.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 47,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,520. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $391.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the second quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSAK. Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lesaka Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

