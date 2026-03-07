LifeMD (LFMDP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect LifeMD to post earnings of ($0.0629) per share and revenue of $48.5850 million for the quarter.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LifeMD stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD Inc is a telehealth provider offering personalized virtual medical and wellness services via its digital platform. The company connects patients with licensed healthcare professionals for consultations, diagnosis, and treatment across a broad spectrum of health needs. Through a subscription-based model, LifeMD delivers ongoing support for chronic condition management, preventive care and general health maintenance, aiming to improve access to care and enhance patient convenience.

The company’s service offerings include remote consultations in primary care, hormone replacement therapy, sexual health, weight management, mental wellness and dermatology.

