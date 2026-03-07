Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

