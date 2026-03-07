PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $56.2310 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.95. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYPS. Zacks Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

PLAYSTUDIOS, traded on NASDAQ as MYPS, is a digital entertainment company that develops free-to-play mobile and social casino games. Its flagship titles include POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots and my KONAMI Slots, which combine classic casino mechanics with branded content and a proprietary loyalty program. Through the MyPLAY system, players earn virtual currency and loyalty points redeemable for real-world rewards, including hotel stays, dining and entertainment vouchers at partner venues.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, PLAYSTUDIOS was co-founded by industry veteran Andrew Pascal, who serves as its Chief Executive Officer.

