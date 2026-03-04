Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 423,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 525,846 shares.The stock last traded at $16.37 and had previously closed at $14.80.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million.

Black Rock Coffee Bar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Black Rock Coffee Bar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed continued top‑line strength: total revenue grew 25.3% YoY, same‑store sales rose 9.3% and the company opened 12 new stores — EPS modestly beat consensus. This confirms execution on growth and explains investor enthusiasm. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Rock Coffee Bar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $822.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Company Profile

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

