Analysts Set AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT at $19.33

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.48.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

