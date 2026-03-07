Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $4.0825 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.61. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $664.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $372.08 and a one year high of $690.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $632.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $662.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,391.98. The trade was a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,154 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 423,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 227,403 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

