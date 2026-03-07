LifeMD (LFMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect LifeMD to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $48.5720 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LFMD. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Loop Capital set a $8.00 target price on LifeMD in a report on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeMD news, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,050. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in LifeMD by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter worth $153,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company’s core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD’s service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men’s health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.