Taylor Wimpey (TWODY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Taylor Wimpey to post earnings of $0.6140 per share and revenue of $2.8873 billion for the quarter.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWODY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint‐venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build‐out and after‐sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.