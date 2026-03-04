James River Group Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) used its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call to highlight a year of improved profitability, significant expense reductions, and continued efforts to sharpen its underwriting focus around a wholesale-only excess and surplus (E&S) platform. Management also emphasized technology initiatives and a redomicile to the U.S. as key elements supporting its 2026 outlook.

Management frames 2026 priorities around underwriting discipline, efficiency, and technology

Chief Executive Officer Frank D’Orazio said the company entered 2026 “keenly focused” on executing its business plan, describing three themes that management believes will drive performance: a refined risk appetite and enhanced performance monitoring, lasting operational efficiencies from cost-saving initiatives completed in 2025 (including the company’s re-domicile), and continued deployment of technology to support underwriting and scale.

E&S strategy emphasized smaller accounts; premium declined as profitability improved

D’Orazio said the company has invested over the past few years in shifting toward smaller, more profitable accounts and exiting or re-engineering classes that proved unprofitable over time. He added that James River began 2026 with a “refreshed and reorganized” E&S leadership team in place.

Management reiterated that the company’s emphasis has been on profitability even when it tempers growth. D’Orazio said average policy size declined 9.6% in the fourth quarter compared with the prior-year period and fell 8.4% for the full year, which he tied to the company’s focus on smaller accounts that management believes carry higher renewal retention and stronger profitability.

Submission flow in the casualty-focused business was described as healthy, with 4% overall growth in 2025. Management said the market has become more competitive and “transitioning,” leading to both strong renewal submission activity and an increase in new submissions. Rate change remained positive at 9% for the year, which D’Orazio said was consistent with 2024 and above loss trend, while noting rate increases have moderated and varied by product line and division.

For 2025, D’Orazio said gross written premium fell about 5% overall, with most of the reduction driven by two divisions:

Property: down 27% year over year

down 27% year over year Manufacturers and contractors: down 11% year over year

He characterized property as a small component of the company’s overall focus and said construction production was impacted by refined underwriting guidelines related to tract housing exposure. He also noted growth across several specialty departments including Allied Health, Professional Liability, and Management Liability, while the largest division, excess casualty, was flat.

2025 financial results swung to profit; combined ratio improved sharply

Chief Financial Officer Sarah (no last name provided in the transcript) said James River reported 2025 net income of $47.4 million, with $39.6 million available to common shareholders, compared with a net loss of $81.1 million in 2024. Operating earnings for the year were $54.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.

For the full year, the company reported a combined ratio of 96.6%, improving from 117.6% in 2024. The operating return on average tangible common equity was 15.3%, and tangible common book value per share increased 34% to $8.94, management said.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported operating earnings of $16.0 million, compared with a loss of $40.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Annualized return on tangible common equity was 16.2% for the quarter.

D’Orazio said the company’s fourth-quarter E&S combined ratio was 86%, calling it the strongest quarterly profitability in several years. He added that results were driven by execution in underwriting, expenses, and risk selection rather than a “favorable market surprise.”

Redomicile, expense cuts, and a one-time tax benefit

Management discussed the company’s redomicile from Bermuda to Delaware, which D’Orazio said simplified the corporate structure, improved tax efficiency, and increased flexibility as a U.S. specialty insurer. The CFO said a one-time $14.1 million tax benefit was driven by an interest expense deduction connected to the November redomicile.

She emphasized that the company excluded the tax benefit from operating earnings due to its one-time nature, noting that if it had been included, fourth-quarter operating earnings would have been $0.53 per share rather than the $0.30 per share reported. She also said annualized operating return on tangible common equity would have been 19.7% for the quarter and 19.3% for the full year under that presentation.

Looking forward, she said the company expects its effective tax rate to be in line with the U.S. statutory rate on a go-forward basis.

On expenses, the CFO said the full-year expense ratio was 30.2%, below the 31% indication provided earlier in the year. She said James River created nearly $13 million in expense savings, reduced general and administrative expenses by about 9%, and ended 2025 with 578 employees—more than 60 fewer than at the start of the year. She cited lasting reductions in compensation expense as a material driver, along with rent and professional fees.

Reserve development, investment results, and 2026 expectations

In the quarter, the company recorded $1.8 million of net favorable impact from prior-year development, consisting of $5 million of favorable development in the E&S segment partially offset by adverse development in specialty admitted. The CFO said the company continued to observe declining trends and frequency for recent accident years but remained cautious as the book matures.

She also detailed the company’s adverse development protection: James River began 2026 with $23 million of aggregate limit on its adverse development cover for E&S accident years 2010 through 2023 with no retention. During the quarter, the company ceded $28.6 million of development to the cover, which she said was “larger related to product liability” in accident years 2019 through 2023.

Net investment income was $21.0 million in the fourth quarter, down about $1.0 million from the previous quarter. The CFO attributed the quarter’s result to outperformance in the fixed income portfolio and said new money yields remained in the 5% range, above the current book yield of 4.5%. She described the portfolio as conservatively positioned with an average credit rating of A+ and duration of three and a half years.

For 2026, management said it expects performance to generate a low- to mid-teen return on average tangible common equity. D’Orazio said the company sees opportunities to scale its small business unit and specialty underwriting departments such as Allied Health and Professional Liability, while also expecting to “push rate” in areas like excess casualty and parts of general casualty to stay ahead of loss trends. He added that the company has also identified areas where it can relax rate to gain some scale.

The call concluded without analyst questions. D’Orazio said the company was pleased with 2025 performance and said new leadership across the organization leaves management “motivated and encouraged” to perform well in 2026.

About James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

