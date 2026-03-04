Peter Everingham Acquires 25,000 Shares of Medibank Private (ASX:MPL) Stock

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Everingham acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.41 per share, with a total value of A$110,250.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 186.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Medibank Private’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.78%.

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy. This segment also offers health insurance products to overseas visitors and overseas students.

