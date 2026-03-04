Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,081,457 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 29th total of 15,460,674 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,579,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,579,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of GENI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,133,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,376. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,895 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 135,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,070 shares in the last quarter. Odyssean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,771,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after buying an additional 844,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

