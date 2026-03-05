GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,894,471 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 29th total of 1,524,164 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,574,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,574,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,056,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 186,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 149,408 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NVD traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 100,211,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,099,059. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 million, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of -3.35.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.8456 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 144.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -700.00%.

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

