MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,470 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 29,229 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 166,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,292. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.61.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $999.13. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.05 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,078.01% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

MDxHealth, headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, with a U.S. presence in Newton, Massachusetts, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and treatment decision making through epigenetic biomarker assays. The company specializes in developing and commercializing tests that detect DNA methylation changes associated with urological cancers, enabling more precise risk stratification and patient management.

MDxHealth’s lead product portfolio includes ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx.

