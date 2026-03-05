Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.25 and traded as high as C$17.15. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 8,042 shares.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. The stock has a market cap of C$312.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.24.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 56.32%.The company had revenue of C$21.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.