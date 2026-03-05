Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 912,637 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 29th total of 728,561 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $334,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,779.52. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $867,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,543.37. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,713 shares of company stock valued at $19,301,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $114,721,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,166,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,273,000 after acquiring an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.91. The company had a trading volume of 281,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -116.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. Littelfuse has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $380.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is -103.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

