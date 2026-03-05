Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,393 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 29th total of 18,710 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mannatech has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.81. Mannatech has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.45.

Mannatech, Inc is a global health and wellness company that develops and markets a range of dietary supplements and personal care products through a direct selling business model. The company’s core focus is on glyconutrients, specialized carbohydrates believed to support cellular communication, which form the basis of many of its flagship offerings. Operating under a network marketing structure, Mannatech empowers independent associates to promote and distribute its products in markets around the world.

The company’s product portfolio includes nutritional supplements aimed at immune support, digestive health, and healthy aging, as well as skincare items designed to promote hydration and skin vitality.

