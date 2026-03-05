Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Drops By 20.9%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,877 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 29th total of 61,820 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEUS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. 3,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,733. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a yield of 242.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

