ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 2,500 Shares

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $21,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $853,125. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRAK traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 214,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $158.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.49.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRAK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRAK. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ReposiTrak during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 793,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ReposiTrak by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

