Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,032.13 and traded as low as GBX 1,535. Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,535, with a volume of 174,718 shares.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,873.67.
For over 25 years, The Craneware Group (AIM:CRW.L) has been a leader in healthcare financial and operational transformation, delivering cutting-edge technologies that drive measurable impact. Our Trisus® cloud ecosystem unifies data, revenue intelligence, margin intelligence, and advanced analytics, enabling healthcare organizations to optimize performance, improve financial sustainability, and drive strategic growth. As a trusted Microsoft partner, we provide future-ready solutions-including the Best in KLAS Trisus Chargemaster – that simplify the complexities of healthcare finance and operations.
