Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,032.13 and traded as low as GBX 1,535. Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,535, with a volume of 174,718 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,873.67.

The company has a market cap of £539.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

For over 25 years, The Craneware Group (AIM:CRW.L) has been a leader in healthcare financial and operational transformation, delivering cutting-edge technologies that drive measurable impact. Our Trisus® cloud ecosystem unifies data, revenue intelligence, margin intelligence, and advanced analytics, enabling healthcare organizations to optimize performance, improve financial sustainability, and drive strategic growth. As a trusted Microsoft partner, we provide future-ready solutions-including the Best in KLAS Trisus Chargemaster – that simplify the complexities of healthcare finance and operations.

