E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.34 and traded as high as $23.55. E.On shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 39,944 shares.

E.On Trading Down 2.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is a Germany‐based energy company that operates one of Europe’s largest electricity and gas networks. The company’s core activities focus on the safe and reliable transport, distribution and storage of energy, serving as a critical infrastructure provider for households, businesses and public institutions. Through its network segment, E.ON manages high‐ and low‐voltage grids, supports smart‐metering rollouts and delivers grid‐stability services, while its customer solutions division offers energy supply, efficiency and digital solutions tailored to end‐users.

In its renewable generation business, E.ON invests in wind and solar assets, energy storage and district heat networks, supporting the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

