Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.31 and traded as high as C$16.23. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 15,634 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.67.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.35.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$139.33 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8010974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm’s revenue is generated in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.