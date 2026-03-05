BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVCGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.30 and traded as low as GBX 14. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 15.73, with a volume of 2,879,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BATM Advanced Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.30.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

