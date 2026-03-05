Insider Selling: Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells 6,758 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat sold 6,758 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $80,420.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 567,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,724.80. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

XNCR traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 704,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.95. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 73.20%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 85.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

