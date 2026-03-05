Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan Robins Sells 10,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Harlan Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,169,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,384,917.28. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. 1,333,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,538. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported a quarterly earnings beat with strong revenue growth (revenue up ~51% YoY), which underpins the stock’s positive momentum. MarketBeat ADPT summary

Company reported a quarterly earnings beat with strong revenue growth (revenue up ~51% YoY), which underpins the stock’s positive momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side firms raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Guggenheim, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wall Street Zen), giving investors analyst support for higher valuations. Analyst coverage summary

Several sell-side firms raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Guggenheim, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wall Street Zen), giving investors analyst support for higher valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data error or non-material and shouldn’t be interpreted as meaningful short activity. (No actionable link.)

Reported short-interest entries show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data error or non-material and shouldn’t be interpreted as meaningful short activity. (No actionable link.) Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional activity: several funds reported modest new or increased positions in the fourth quarter; institutional ownership remains high (~99%), so movements are incremental. MarketBeat ownership note

Small institutional activity: several funds reported modest new or increased positions in the fourth quarter; institutional ownership remains high (~99%), so movements are incremental. Negative Sentiment: CEO Chad Robins executed multiple large sales in late Feb–early Mar (including 53,083 shares on Mar 3 and larger blocks on Mar 2 and Feb 27), reducing his stake materially; large insider sales can create short-term selling pressure or raise governance/insider-confidence questions. Chad Robins sale alert

CEO Chad Robins executed multiple large sales in late Feb–early Mar (including 53,083 shares on Mar 3 and larger blocks on Mar 2 and Feb 27), reducing his stake materially; large insider sales can create short-term selling pressure or raise governance/insider-confidence questions. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Harlan S. Robins also sold smaller blocks (10,000 and 14,233 shares on Mar 2–3), further increasing headline insider selling volume. Harlan S. Robins filings

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

