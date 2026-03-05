YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.75 and traded as low as GBX 207. YouGov shares last traded at GBX 210.95, with a volume of 654,226 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 380 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 482.

YouGov Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of £224.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.12.

In other YouGov news, insider Ashley G. Martin purchased 16,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 per share, with a total value of £34,996.46. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About YouGov

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

