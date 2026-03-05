U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.39. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 11,863 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331,000.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The asset manager reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 0.22%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter valued at $92,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is an independent asset management firm that specializes in natural resource and global equity investing. The company focuses on sectors such as precious metals, energy, agriculture and emerging markets, seeking long-term capital appreciation for individual and institutional investors. Its investment strategies are built around thematic, research-driven approaches that aim to capture opportunities across commodity cycles and global economic trends.

The firm offers a range of investment products, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts.

Featured Stories

