Insider Selling: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells 375 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $52,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,533.68. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gerardo Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Gerardo Hernandez sold 7,236 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.21, for a total value of $1,065,211.56.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $128,450.40.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.66. 701,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,019. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.59.
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.67.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.
TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.
