NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,077,582 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 29th total of 1,270,450 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Brian Mitts sold 14,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $60,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Claro Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 3.7%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 159,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,282. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) is a real estate investment trust focused on building a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across the United States. Since commencing operations through its initial public offering in mid-2021, the company has pursued an opportunistic strategy, targeting value-add and well-located assets in key growth markets. Its investment mandate spans multiple property types, including multifamily residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality, with an emphasis on generating sustainable income and potential for capital appreciation.

The trust is externally managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P., a real estate investment firm with a track record of sourcing, underwriting and asset-managing commercial properties.

