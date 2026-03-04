Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $672.77 and last traded at $667.73. Approximately 10,716,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 15,537,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $655.08.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Positive Sentiment: News Corp agreed to a multiyear AI content‑licensing pact with Meta, worth up to ~$50M per year, giving Meta paid access to training and retrieval content — reduces legal/data risk and supports AI product quality and potential revenue streams. Read More.

News Corp agreed to a multiyear AI content‑licensing pact with Meta, worth up to ~$50M per year, giving Meta paid access to training and retrieval content — reduces legal/data risk and supports AI product quality and potential revenue streams. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Meta is testing an AI‑powered shopping research tool for its chatbot, which could expand monetization beyond ads by driving commerce conversions through AI experiences. Read More.

Meta is testing an AI‑powered shopping research tool for its chatbot, which could expand monetization beyond ads by driving commerce conversions through AI experiences. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company is building a new applied AI engineering organization (flat manager:IC structure) to accelerate model development alongside its Superintelligence Lab — signals continued R&D push that supports long‑term AI leadership. Read More.

Company is building a new applied AI engineering organization (flat manager:IC structure) to accelerate model development alongside its Superintelligence Lab — signals continued R&D push that supports long‑term AI leadership. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are re‑examining Meta’s valuation after a strong multi‑year run; some call it reasonably priced given scale and margins — useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Analysts and outlets are re‑examining Meta’s valuation after a strong multi‑year run; some call it reasonably priced given scale and margins — useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility (geopolitical tensions) is pressuring tech stocks generally; this is a macro headwind that could cap gains in META even if company‑specific news is positive. Read More.

Broader market volatility (geopolitical tensions) is pressuring tech stocks generally; this is a macro headwind that could cap gains in META even if company‑specific news is positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Susan Li sold 56,571 shares (~$36.5M) in a disclosed SEC filing; large insider sales can trigger short‑term selling even when part of planned 10b5‑1 programs. Read More.

CFO Susan Li sold 56,571 shares (~$36.5M) in a disclosed SEC filing; large insider sales can trigger short‑term selling even when part of planned 10b5‑1 programs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Facebook experienced outages for thousands of U.S. users (Downdetector/Reuters), a short‑term engagement and ad‑delivery risk that can transiently pressure ad impressions and sentiment. Read More.

Facebook experienced outages for thousands of U.S. users (Downdetector/Reuters), a short‑term engagement and ad‑delivery risk that can transiently pressure ad impressions and sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports indicate Meta scaled back its second‑generation “Olympus” AI accelerator program, raising execution and cost questions around custom silicon and increasing reliance on external GPU suppliers. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $835.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $849.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $655.47 and a 200-day moving average of $682.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total transaction of $374,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,882. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,372 shares of company stock valued at $102,164,393. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.