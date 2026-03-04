Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.65. 17,028,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 31,957,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 7.20.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 233,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,250.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $385,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,105.86. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 244,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Applied Digital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

