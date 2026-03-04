Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%. Veeva Systems updated its FY 2027 guidance to 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance to 2.130-2.14 EPS.

VEEV traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.81. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $168.13 and a twelve month high of $310.50.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,940.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

